Dr. Ryan Hodges, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ryan Hodges, MD

Dr. Ryan Hodges, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Dr. Hodges works at Orthopaedic & Reconstructive in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Grand Haven, MI and Zeeland, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hodges' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic & Reconstructive
    1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 290, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 774-8345
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    SHMG Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Grand Haven
    15100 Whittaker Way, Grand Haven, MI 49417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 774-8696
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    SHMG Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation - Zeeland
    8333 Felch St Ste 300, Zeeland, MI 49464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 774-8345

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(4)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Ryan Hodges, MD

Specialties
  • Pain Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1851753610
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ryan Hodges, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hodges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Hodges has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Hodges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hodges.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hodges, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hodges appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

