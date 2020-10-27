Dr. Ryan Holbrook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holbrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Holbrook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Holbrook, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from Northwestern University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.
Dr. Holbrook works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Care Northwest - South Clinic601 S Sherman St, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 228-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Holbrook?
I have been seeing Dr Holbrook since I was diagnosed in 2008 and he has performed multiple tumor removal surgeries on me over that time span. He is THE BEST surgeon I could have ever asked for and has wonderful bedside manner. I would recommend me to anyone needing his services highly!
About Dr. Ryan Holbrook, MD
- General Surgery
- English, German
- 1801885520
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- Maine Medical Center
- New England Medical Center Hospital
- Northwestern University School of Medicine
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holbrook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holbrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holbrook works at
Dr. Holbrook has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holbrook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Holbrook speaks German.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Holbrook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holbrook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holbrook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holbrook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.