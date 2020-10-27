See All General Surgeons in Spokane, WA
Dr. Ryan Holbrook, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ryan Holbrook, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Holbrook, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Spokane, WA. They graduated from Northwestern University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Providence Holy Family Hospital and Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Dr. Holbrook works at Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Peritoneal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Care Northwest - South Clinic
    601 S Sherman St, Spokane, WA 99202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 228-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Multicare Deaconess Hospital
  • Multicare Valley Hospital
  • Providence Holy Family Hospital
  • Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peritoneal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Ileus
Peritoneal Cancer
Colorectal Cancer
Ileus

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Appendix Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Distal Gastrointestinal Tract Cancers Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocrine Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Familial Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4 Chevron Icon
Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver) Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Cancers Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Cancer Chevron Icon
Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Multiple Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Sarcoma Removals Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Holbrook?

    Oct 27, 2020
    I have been seeing Dr Holbrook since I was diagnosed in 2008 and he has performed multiple tumor removal surgeries on me over that time span. He is THE BEST surgeon I could have ever asked for and has wonderful bedside manner. I would recommend me to anyone needing his services highly!
    Shaina K — Oct 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Holbrook, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Holbrook, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Holbrook to family and friends

    Dr. Holbrook's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Holbrook

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Holbrook, MD.

    About Dr. Ryan Holbrook, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801885520
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Virginia Mason Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Maine Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New England Medical Center Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Holbrook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holbrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holbrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holbrook works at Cancer Care Northwest in Spokane, WA. View the full address on Dr. Holbrook’s profile.

    Dr. Holbrook has seen patients for Peritoneal Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Ileus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holbrook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Holbrook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holbrook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holbrook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holbrook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ryan Holbrook, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.