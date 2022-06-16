Overview of Dr. Ryan Horazdovsky, MD

Dr. Ryan Horazdovsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Alaska Native Medical Center, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Horazdovsky works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Edina, MN with other offices in Burnsville, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.