Dr. Ryan Horazdovsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Horazdovsky, MD
Dr. Ryan Horazdovsky, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edina, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Alaska Native Medical Center, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital and M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Horazdovsky's Office Locations
Twin Cities Orthopedics - Edina4010 W 65th St, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 456-7000Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 8:00pmSunday8:00am - 8:00pm
Twin Cities Orthopedics Burnsville1000 W 140th St Unit 201, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 808-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Native Medical Center
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
7 years ago was told hip replacement was in my future and being an athlete, I doubled down on workouts, shoe inserts, Therapy and eventually cortisone and hyaluronic acid. At 49, the first shot of cortisone made me feel 30 again and the second did nothing. I had hip replaced by Dr. H on June 2nd and as I write this on June 15th I am sitting with only a minor itch from the scar using over the counter meds for the last 13 days. My range of motion is already better than before! It was my left hip so was driving very soon after and back at gym! He directed me to the Dual Mobility hip and performed anterior procedure which has me recovering faster. The hardest thing is not to overdo it as I feel so gosh Brand New! The excel nurses were fabulous as well as the whole TCO team. Walker for 3 days! Cane for 3 days and when I am tired and to keep me walking straight! My whole workout class almost fainted after seeing me back for light upper body workout within a week after surgery!
About Dr. Ryan Horazdovsky, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1417196148
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Horazdovsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horazdovsky accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horazdovsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horazdovsky has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Horazdovsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Horazdovsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horazdovsky.
