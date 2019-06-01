Dr. Ryan Hudson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hudson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Hudson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Hudson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Dr. Hudson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Polyclinic Madison Ctr Ortho9709 3rd Ave NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-5584
-
2
The Polyclinic Northgate Meridian509 Olive Way Ste 200, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 860-5584
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hudson?
The pain in my Achilles is finally gone thanks to Dr. Ryan and the Tenex procedure. He is an excellent communicator explaining every step. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Ryan Hudson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1912018979
Education & Certifications
- O'Connor Hospital Sports Medicine Fellowship (Stanford Affiliated Program)
- University of Washington
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Miami University
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hudson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hudson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hudson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hudson works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hudson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hudson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hudson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hudson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.