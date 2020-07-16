See All Podiatrists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Ryan Huntsman, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (7)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ryan Huntsman, DPM

Dr. Ryan Huntsman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with UH Bedford Medical Center, UH Richmond Medical Center, University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital.

Dr. Huntsman works at Cleveland Eyecare & Optical Inc. in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Huntsman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Eyecare & Optical Inc.
    850 Brainard Rd, Cleveland, OH 44143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 473-0550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UH Bedford Medical Center
  • UH Richmond Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center
  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center
  • University Hospitals MacDonald Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Callus
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
  • View other providers who treat Corn
  • View other providers who treat Gout
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • American CareSource
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Bureau of Workers' Compensation (BWC)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Ohio
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Public Employees Health Plan (PEHP)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 16, 2020
    Dr. Huntsman was very compassionate in the office and he listened to all my concerns throughout my visit. I am very glad I found them and would definitely recommend Highland Podiatry for foot care in Cleveland.
    Charlie A. — Jul 16, 2020
    About Dr. Ryan Huntsman, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English
    • 1609281534
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospitals Richmond Medical Center
    • University Hospitals Richmond Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Huntsman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huntsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Huntsman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Huntsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Huntsman works at Cleveland Eyecare & Optical Inc. in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Huntsman’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Huntsman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huntsman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Huntsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Huntsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

