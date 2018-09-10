Dr. Ingram has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Ingram, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Ingram, MD
Dr. Ryan Ingram, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ingram's Office Locations
- 1 3176 Holland Rd Ste 102, Virginia Beach, VA 23453 Directions (757) 368-2001
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ingram?
Dr Ingram is by far the best psychiatrist I've ever seen. He has helped me manage depression, anxiety, chronic stress and dealing with chronic pain. He takes his time with you, gives great advice and calls back if I'm having a crisis. I have seen many, many psychiatrists over the last 15 years and I recommend him to everyone I know looking for a fantastic psychiatrist. He is by far the best Dr I have, and I have a lot of specialists that I see. He is phenomenal!
About Dr. Ryan Ingram, MD
- Psychiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1639330814
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Medical School, Norfolk
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ingram accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ingram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ingram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.