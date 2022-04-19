Dr. Ryan Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Jacob, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Jacob, MD
Dr. Ryan Jacob, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Dr. Jacob's Office Locations
Metairie General Surgery LLC4228 Houma Blvd Ste 220, Metairie, LA 70006 Directions (504) 264-9353
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ryan Jacob is an excellent, compassionate, skillful surgeon. Having recently undergone emergency abdominal surgery at East Jefferson Hospital (LCMC) he took time in the hospital to explain the procedure and provided thorough followup. He even followed up through phone contact at home. I highly recommend him.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob has seen patients for Incisional Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacob on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
