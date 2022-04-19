Overview of Dr. Ryan Jacob, MD

Dr. Ryan Jacob, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.



Dr. Jacob works at Metairie General Surgery LLC in Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.