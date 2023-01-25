Dr. Jaggers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Jaggers, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Jaggers, MD
Dr. Ryan Jaggers, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Marion, IN.
Dr. Jaggers works at
Dr. Jaggers' Office Locations
Office1389 N Baldwin Ave, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 664-2671Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Office3600 W Bethel Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 284-7738Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Office706 N River Dr, Marion, IN 46952 Directions (765) 664-2671
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital South
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciated that Dr Jaggers was not quick to recommend surgery. He listened closely to what I needed in the present and stated my options clearly. He also asked key questions that helped me make my decision. Then he left future treatments for a later date since he will monitor my progress. Dr Jaggers and the entire staff were personable, upbeat and helpful. I honestly have never had a more pleasant experience in a doctors office. They are all very friendly and kind.
About Dr. Ryan Jaggers, MD
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- English
- 1861654527
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery

Dr. Jaggers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaggers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jaggers has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jaggers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaggers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaggers.
