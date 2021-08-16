See All Hand Surgeons in Waldorf, MD
Dr. Ryan Jander, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.2 (25)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Jander, MD

Dr. Ryan Jander, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.

Dr. Jander works at Medstar Orthopedic Institute in Waldorf, MD with other offices in Clinton, MD, Woodbridge, VA and Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jander's Office Locations

    MedStar NRH Rehabilitation Network
    11325 Pembrooke Sq Ste 115, Waldorf, MD 20603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 719-1170
    Clinton Maryland Office
    8926 Woodyard Rd Ste 701, Clinton, MD 20735 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 856-1682
    Medstar Georgetown Ortho Inst
    12825 Minnieville Rd Ste 203, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 971-3701
    Medstar Orthopaedic Institute at Alexandria
    6355 Walker Ln Ste 501, Alexandria, VA 22310 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 971-3701
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
  • Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
  View other providers who treat Gout
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • Coventry Health Care of Virginia
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Jander?

    Aug 16, 2021
    Dr. Jander works magic! Yes, sometimes you may have to wait a little longer but he’s worth the wait. He is the only doctor my family will see. I have driven to just about all his locations to see him. Great Doctor and Surgeon!!!
    Bri — Aug 16, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ryan Jander, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932136926
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr/ColumbiaP&S
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington and Lee University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Jander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jander has seen patients for Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jander on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Jander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jander.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

