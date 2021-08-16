Dr. Ryan Jander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Jander, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Jander, MD
Dr. Ryan Jander, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.
Dr. Jander's Office Locations
MedStar NRH Rehabilitation Network11325 Pembrooke Sq Ste 115, Waldorf, MD 20603 Directions (301) 719-1170
Clinton Maryland Office8926 Woodyard Rd Ste 701, Clinton, MD 20735 Directions (301) 856-1682
Medstar Georgetown Ortho Inst12825 Minnieville Rd Ste 203, Woodbridge, VA 22192 Directions (703) 971-3701
Medstar Orthopaedic Institute at Alexandria6355 Walker Ln Ste 501, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 971-3701Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center
- Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Jander works magic! Yes, sometimes you may have to wait a little longer but he’s worth the wait. He is the only doctor my family will see. I have driven to just about all his locations to see him. Great Doctor and Surgeon!!!
About Dr. Ryan Jander, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1932136926
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- St Luke'S Roosevelt Hospital
- St Luke's Roosevelt Hosp Ctr/ColumbiaP&S
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- Washington and Lee University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
