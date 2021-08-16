Overview of Dr. Ryan Jander, MD

Dr. Ryan Jander, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Waldorf, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Medstar Southern Maryland Hospital Center and Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center.



Dr. Jander works at Medstar Orthopedic Institute in Waldorf, MD with other offices in Clinton, MD, Woodbridge, VA and Alexandria, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.