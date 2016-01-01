Dr. Ryan Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Johnson, MD
Dr. Ryan Johnson, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group5983 E Grant Rd Ste 201, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 337-3561
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
About Dr. Ryan Johnson, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1114941416
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospital
- University Of Arizona College Of Med
- Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.