Dr. Ryan Johnson, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Phoenix Children's Medical Group in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), Atrial Septal Defect and Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.