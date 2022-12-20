Dr. Ryan Kauffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Kauffman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ryan Kauffman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Dr. Kauffman works at
1
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center80 Lacy St Nw, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 427-0368Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
2
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center13 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton, GA 30114 Directions (770) 427-0368Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pm
3
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center5357 Highway 20 Ne, Cartersville, GA 30121 Directions (770) 427-0368Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
4
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center - Woodstock960 Woodstock Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30188 Directions (770) 427-0368
5
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center - Atlanta2001 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (770) 427-0368
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Centene
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
He was friendly and knowledgeable.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1881873271
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- University of West Georgia
