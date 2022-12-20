See All Otolaryngologists in Marietta, GA
Super Profile

Dr. Ryan Kauffman, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (88)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Kauffman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee and Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.

Dr. Kauffman works at Northwest ENT and Allergy Center in Marietta, GA with other offices in Canton, GA, Cartersville, GA, Woodstock, GA and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Sinusitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwest ENT and Allergy Center
    80 Lacy St Nw, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-0368
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Northwest ENT and Allergy Center
    13 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton, GA 30114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-0368
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Northwest ENT and Allergy Center
    5357 Highway 20 Ne, Cartersville, GA 30121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-0368
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Northwest ENT and Allergy Center - Woodstock
    960 Woodstock Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-0368
  5. 5
    Northwest ENT and Allergy Center - Atlanta
    2001 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-0368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital Cherokee
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Tinnitus
Sinusitis
Laryngitis
Tinnitus
Sinusitis
Laryngitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Deafness
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat TMJ
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Abscess
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bacterial Infections Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Ear Cancer Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Imaging Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Nasal Cavity Cancer Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media With Effusion Chevron Icon
Paranasal Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Oral Appliances Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Disorders Chevron Icon
Trachea Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 88 ratings
    Patient Ratings (88)
    5 Star
    (79)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Ryan Kauffman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881873271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of West Georgia
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Kauffman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kauffman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kauffman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kauffman has seen patients for Tinnitus, Sinusitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kauffman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    88 patients have reviewed Dr. Kauffman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kauffman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kauffman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kauffman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

