Overview

Dr. Ryan Kish, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Maumee, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with McLaren St. Luke's, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Kish works at Podiatric Associates Of Northwest Ohio in Maumee, OH with other offices in Toledo, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.