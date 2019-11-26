Overview of Dr. Ryan Kitagawa, MD

Dr. Ryan Kitagawa, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Kitagawa works at UT Cardiothoracic and Vascular in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.