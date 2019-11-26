Dr. Ryan Kitagawa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitagawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Kitagawa, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Kitagawa, MD
Dr. Ryan Kitagawa, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Dr. Kitagawa works at
Dr. Kitagawa's Office Locations
Houston Office6400 Fannin St Ste 2800, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
He might be an excellent surgeon but he and his team really need to work on his customer/patient skills, going back to him after surgery was always a sour experience. They just don't want to see you after they are done with your surgery and they do it in a rude way. Too bad, but he needs to be more careful with his patients, just because we get worry about our condition is not a reason to send us to see a psychiatrist.!!!
About Dr. Ryan Kitagawa, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitagawa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitagawa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitagawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitagawa has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitagawa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitagawa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitagawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitagawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitagawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.