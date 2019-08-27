Dr. Kohout has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Kohout, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Kohout, MD
Dr. Ryan Kohout, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville and Mission Hospital.
Dr. Kohout's Office Locations
Mountain Neurological Center PA7 Vanderbilt Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 255-7776Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Asheville Orthopaedic Associates at McDowell472 Rankin Dr, Marion, NC 28752 Directions (828) 659-5459Thursday9:30am - 2:30pm
Regional Surgical Specialists & Mission2695 Hendersonville Rd, Arden, NC 28704 Directions (828) 255-7776Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday9:00am - 6:00pmSunday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Hendersonville
- Mission Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly staff. Little to no wait time at doctor's appointment. Dr. Kohout was very concerned with my reason for visit and treated me with respect. Dr. Kohout informed me of my options and listened to all my concerns. Great first impression.
About Dr. Ryan Kohout, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kohout accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kohout has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kohout. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kohout.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kohout, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kohout appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.