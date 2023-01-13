Dr. Ryan Koonce, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koonce is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Koonce, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Koonce, MD
Dr. Ryan Koonce, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED|University of Colorado Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Koonce works at
Dr. Koonce's Office Locations
CU Specialty Care at Highlands Ranch Orthopedics1500 Park Central Dr Ste 401, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 516-4087Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
CU Orthopedics - Anschutz Outpatient Pavilion1635 Aurora Ct Fl 4, Aurora, CO 80045 Directions (720) 848-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ryan Koonce and team did fine.work for me replacing 2 hips in 2022. He had me driving and ack to work in 3 weeks!
About Dr. Ryan Koonce, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1831245513
Education & Certifications
- Anderson Orthoped Rsch Inst|San Diego Arthroscopy & Sports Med
- UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER
- UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED|University of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koonce has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koonce accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koonce has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Koonce. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koonce.
