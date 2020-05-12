Dr. Ryan Kramer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kramer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Kramer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 57 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.
Ryan Kramer MD1370 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80232 (303) 985-8773
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
St. Anthony Hospital
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aetna
Anthem
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Cofinity
First Health
Golden Rule
Humana
Medicare
Rocky Mountain Health Plans
UnitedHealthCare
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
This is my second review. I have been seeing Dr. Kramer for 33 years. He is an amazing family doctor. He actually graduated in 1966 so he has 54 years of experience, despite what this out of date website says. Dr. Kramer and his staff provide high quality patient care. I recommend him to anyone who appreciates providers who are skilled, polite, and helpful.
Family Medicine
57 years of experience
English, Afrikaans
NPI: 1801945464
Education & Certifications
Dalhousie
Dalhousie University
University of Cape Town / Faculty of Health Sciences
University Of The Witwatersrand, Faculty Of Health Sciences
Dr. Kramer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kramer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kramer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kramer works at
Dr. Kramer speaks Afrikaans.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kramer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kramer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kramer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.