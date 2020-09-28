Overview of Dr. Ryan Krupp, MD

Dr. Ryan Krupp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with King's Daughters' Health and Norton Hospital.



Dr. Krupp works at Norton Orthopedic Institute in Louisville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.