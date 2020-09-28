Dr. Ryan Krupp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krupp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Krupp, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Krupp, MD
Dr. Ryan Krupp, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with King's Daughters' Health and Norton Hospital.
Dr. Krupp's Office Locations
Norton Orthopaedic Specialists - Brownsboro9880 Angies Way Ste 250, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 394-6341
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters' Health
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had 3 separate tears in my rotator cuff after years of lifting heavy at the gym. Recovery:. I took zero pain pills because I literally had no pain. Not even one day. I did all of my PT and was back in the gym at 6 months. I didn't even attempt bench press until 9 months. It's been one year and I did 295 ten times without any discomfort at all. I had 6 incisions and also 1 small scar that you can only see in the right light. Exceptional doctor. I've talked to wire a few people that I have known and all of them complained about the recovery pain. Maybe I'm lucky, but the doctor had to contribute.
About Dr. Ryan Krupp, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1467590190
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krupp has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krupp accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krupp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krupp has seen patients for Rotator Cuff Tear, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krupp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Krupp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krupp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krupp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krupp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.