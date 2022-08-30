Dr. Ryan Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Queenscare Health Centers4618 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029 Directions (323) 635-1140
- 2 4448 YORK BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90041 Directions (323) 635-1140
Glendale Office222 W Eulalia St Ste 211, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 502-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor gives 100 attention. asks a lot of questions, gets all the information and takes time to examine and give advise. I trust doc 100%, he would not make you do anything unless it is 100% necessary for your wellbeing. It is a ONE of KIND Doctor.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- UC San Francisco
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
