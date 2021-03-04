Overview

Dr. Ryan Legrand, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Legrand works at Southeast HealthPoint Rehabilitation in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Obesity and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

