Dr. Ryan Lustig I, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Lustig I, MD
Dr. Ryan Lustig I, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Anderson County Hospital, Bates County Memorial Hospital, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Dr. Lustig I works at
Dr. Lustig I's Office Locations
Kansas City Kidney Consultants4320 Wornall Rd Ste 208, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 531-0552
Bates County Memorial Hospital615 W Nursery St, Butler, MO 64730 Directions (660) 200-7000
Saint Lukes South Hospital Inc.12300 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 317-7489
Hospital Affiliations
- Anderson County Hospital
- Bates County Memorial Hospital
- Golden Valley Memorial Hospital
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Ryan Lustig was very knowledgeable and informative.
About Dr. Ryan Lustig I, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1124246335
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
