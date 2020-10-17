Overview of Dr. Ryan Lustig I, MD

Dr. Ryan Lustig I, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with Anderson County Hospital, Bates County Memorial Hospital, Golden Valley Memorial Hospital, Saint Luke's East Hospital, Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City, Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road and Saint Luke's South Hospital.



Dr. Lustig I works at Kansas City Kidney Consultants in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Butler, MO and Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Proteinuria and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.