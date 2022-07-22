Dr. Mandell accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan Mandell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Mandell, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs.
Locations
Advanced Heart Care4716 Dexter Dr Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 326-2636
Advanced Heart Care PA113 Airport Rd Ste 301, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 Directions (903) 885-3059
Advanced Kidney Care of North Texas5236 W University Dr Ste 4200, McKinney, TX 75071 Directions (469) 326-2636
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mandell is caring, compassionate, professional & a highly ethical physician. He has been my cardiac electrophysiologist since 2016 when I was admitted to Baylor Plano Heart Hospital with atrial fibrillation. He listened closely & suggested a plan of care taking me, as an INDIVIDUAL, into consideration. The 1st electrophysiologist, after my initial diagnosis, was insistent a pacemaker procedure be done before I left the hospital. As a retired nurse, I declined the pacemaker because I felt we should at least try medication prior to a procedure. I was fortunate to have found Dr. Mandell who listened to me & thought we could try medication & monitor closely. Many times, he has sat down beside me to explain test results & answer my questions. I have called his answering service at night to have him return my call promptly. I may later need a pacemaker, it has been 6 years & I have done well with Dr. Mandell's care. I fully trust him & feel blessed to be his patient.
About Dr. Ryan Mandell, DO
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1598920183
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandell has seen patients for Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.