Overview

Dr. Ryan Mandell, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano and Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs.



Dr. Mandell works at Advanced Heart Care in Plano, TX with other offices in Sulphur Springs, TX and McKinney, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Third Degree Heart Block, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.