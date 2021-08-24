Dr. Ryan Mascarenhas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mascarenhas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Mascarenhas, MD
Dr. Ryan Mascarenhas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist, Ochsner Medical Center and Touro Infirmary.
Uptown Nephrology3434 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 897-4425
- Ochsner Baptist
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Touro Infirmary
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Peoples Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Knowable, excellent bedside manners and is genuinely concerned about his patients.
- Ochsner Clin Fdn
- Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center
- Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Mascarenhas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mascarenhas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mascarenhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mascarenhas has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mascarenhas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mascarenhas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mascarenhas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mascarenhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mascarenhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.