Dr. Ryan Mascarenhas, MD

Nephrology
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Mascarenhas, MD

Dr. Ryan Mascarenhas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist, Ochsner Medical Center and Touro Infirmary.

Dr. Mascarenhas works at Uptown Nephrology in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mascarenhas' Office Locations

  1
    Uptown Nephrology
    3434 Prytania St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 897-4425

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Baptist
  • Ochsner Medical Center
  • Touro Infirmary

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Acidosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Peoples Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Ryan Mascarenhas, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710203682
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ochsner Clin Fdn
    Residency
    • Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Georgetown University Hospital at Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Mascarenhas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mascarenhas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mascarenhas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mascarenhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mascarenhas works at Uptown Nephrology in New Orleans, LA. View the full address on Dr. Mascarenhas’s profile.

    Dr. Mascarenhas has seen patients for Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mascarenhas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mascarenhas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mascarenhas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mascarenhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mascarenhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.