Overview of Dr. Ryan Mascarenhas, MD

Dr. Ryan Mascarenhas, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Ochsner Baptist, Ochsner Medical Center and Touro Infirmary.



Dr. Mascarenhas works at Uptown Nephrology in New Orleans, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.