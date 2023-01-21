Dr. Ryan Master, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Master is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Master, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Master, MD
Dr. Ryan Master, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA.
Dr. Master's Office Locations
Pierremont Cardiology1811 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 210, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
- Desoto Regional Health System
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone was very friendly and helpful. Dr. Masters is very concerned about your care and answers questions that you have.
About Dr. Ryan Master, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1235368390
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Master has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Master accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Master using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Master has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Master has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Master on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
67 patients have reviewed Dr. Master. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Master.
