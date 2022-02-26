Dr. Ryan McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan McDonald, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan McDonald, MD
Dr. Ryan McDonald, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. McDonald's Office Locations
Mischer Neurosciences9180 Pinecroft Dr Ste 500, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (713) 897-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McDonald is one of my favorite specialists purely based off the fact that you feel like he is actually listening. He really tries to understand what is going on and will troubleshoot with you. Refills are easy. His nurse is also awesome to work and communicate with.
About Dr. Ryan McDonald, MD
- Neurology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
