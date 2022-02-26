Overview of Dr. Ryan McDonald, MD

Dr. Ryan McDonald, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. McDonald works at Mischer Neuroscience Associates in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Cerebrovascular Disease and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.