Dr. Ryan McGaughey, MD

Pain Medicine
4.7 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ryan McGaughey, MD

Dr. Ryan McGaughey, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their residency with University Of Mississippi Medical Center

Dr. McGaughey works at Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Memphis in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McGaughey's Office Locations

    Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Memphis
    55 Humphreys Center Dr Ste 200, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 747-0040
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Mays & Schnapp Neurospine and Pain - Southaven
    7900 Airways Blvd Bldg A6, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 747-0040
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
  • Methodist Olive Branch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylitis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylitis

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylitis
Fibromyalgia
Autonomic Disorders
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylolisthesis
Acute Postoperative Pain
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Cancer Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Chronic Postoperative Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Epidural Block
Headache
Herniated Disc
Joint Injection
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Myelopathy
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Nerve Blocks
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation
Phantom Limb Pain
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Radiofrequency Ablation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Trigger Point Injection
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2021
    I see Dr. McGaughey and his PA, Julia Copeland also. They are both excellent in taking time to examine me, and to listen to what I have to say, as well as answering any questions I might have. I feel like they actually care about me and want to help me with my chronic pain issues.
    David B. — Oct 07, 2021
    About Dr. Ryan McGaughey, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770847154
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan McGaughey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGaughey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGaughey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGaughey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGaughey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGaughey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. McGaughey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGaughey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGaughey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGaughey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

