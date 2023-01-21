Overview of Dr. Ryan McNeilan, MD

Dr. Ryan McNeilan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, Upper Valley Medical Center and Wilson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. McNeilan works at Orthopedic Institute Of Ohio in Lima, OH with other offices in Sidney, OH and Saint Marys, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.