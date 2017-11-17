Dr. Ryan Meineke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meineke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Meineke, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Meineke, MD
Dr. Ryan Meineke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Dr. Meineke works at
Dr. Meineke's Office Locations
-
1
Scripps Physicians Medical Group332 Santa Fe Dr Ste 110, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 943-6700
-
2
San Diego Cardiovascular Assoc351 Santa Fe Dr Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 633-3130
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Brown & Toland Physicians
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Meineke?
I severed a tendon about a year ago and Dr. Meineke repaired it. Six months later, I had to have a knee replacement, which he also did. I completely trust this doctor. He gives you lots of options, explains each and helps you work through those. I would highly recommend this doctor! Friendly, has a sense of humor and yet very professional. His staff is awesome, too.
About Dr. Ryan Meineke, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1851579015
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda University Med Ctr
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meineke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meineke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meineke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meineke works at
Dr. Meineke has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meineke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Meineke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meineke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meineke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meineke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.