Dr. Ryan Meineke, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Meineke, MD

Dr. Ryan Meineke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.

Dr. Meineke works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Meineke's Office Locations

    Scripps Physicians Medical Group
    332 Santa Fe Dr Ste 110, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 943-6700
    San Diego Cardiovascular Assoc
    351 Santa Fe Dr Ste 100, Encinitas, CA 92024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 633-3130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Back Pain
Baker's Cyst
Broken Arm
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Hip Fracture
Hip Pointer Injuries
Humerus Fracture
Internal Derangement of Knee
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Drainage
Knee Dislocation
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Low Back Pain
Morton's Neuroma
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteochondritis Dissecans
Plantar Fasciitis
Rib Fracture
Rotator Cuff Tear
Runner's Knee
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spondylitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tibia and Fibula Fractures
Trigger Finger
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
Adhesive Capsulitis
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Avascular Necrosis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Difficulty With Walking
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee)
Femur Fracture
Foot Sprain
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Gait Abnormality
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Fracture
Heel Spur
Herniated Disc
Hip Sprain
Knee Fracture
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain
Limb Cramp
Lupus
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Pseudoarthrosis
Pyogenic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Scapular Fracture
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment
Sever's Disease
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Stress Fracture of Foot
Systemic Chondromalacia
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Brown & Toland Physicians
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Nov 17, 2017
    I severed a tendon about a year ago and Dr. Meineke repaired it. Six months later, I had to have a knee replacement, which he also did. I completely trust this doctor. He gives you lots of options, explains each and helps you work through those. I would highly recommend this doctor! Friendly, has a sense of humor and yet very professional. His staff is awesome, too.
    Lorri in Oceanside — Nov 17, 2017
    About Dr. Ryan Meineke, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1851579015
    Education & Certifications

    • Loma Linda University Med Ctr
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Meineke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meineke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meineke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meineke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meineke works at Scripps Physicians Medical Group in Encinitas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Meineke’s profile.

    Dr. Meineke has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meineke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Meineke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meineke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meineke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meineke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

