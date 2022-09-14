Dr. Merkow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan Merkow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ryan Merkow, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Merkow works at
Locations
-
1
Galter Pavilion675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-700, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
-
2
Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest1000 N Westmoreland Rd, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 234-4310
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HealthSpan Integrated Care
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Merkow?
I am glad that I entrusted my care to Dr, Merkow. He is extremely knowledgeable, thorough, and cares for me as an individual. Dr. Merkow discussed my illness in detail and always allows time to answer all of my questions. During my procedure, he left no stones unturned to ensure a successful outcome. Post-op, he provided me with a recap of everything that had been done and followed up for a successful recovery. I am extremely confident in Dr. Merkow and the treatment plan he has outlined for me moving forward.
About Dr. Ryan Merkow, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1396968889
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- University Of Chicago|University Of Colorado
- University Of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Merkow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Merkow works at
Dr. Merkow has seen patients for Stomach Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Merkow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Merkow speaks Dutch.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Merkow. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Merkow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Merkow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Merkow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.