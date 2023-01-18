Overview of Dr. Ryan Miyamoto, MD

Dr. Ryan Miyamoto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They completed their fellowship with Steadman - Hawkins Clinic



Dr. Miyamoto works at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain and Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.