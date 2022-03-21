Dr. Ryan Mlynarek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mlynarek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Mlynarek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Mlynarek, MD
Dr. Ryan Mlynarek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Mlynarek works at
Dr. Mlynarek's Office Locations
-
1
IHA Ann Arbor Orthopaedic Specialists5315 Elliott Dr Ste 304, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-0655
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Mlynarek?
Dr. Mlynarek was caring and a great surgeon. Did an awesome job fixing my hip!
About Dr. Ryan Mlynarek, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1235490756
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University Of Michigan Health System
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mlynarek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mlynarek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mlynarek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mlynarek works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mlynarek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mlynarek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mlynarek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mlynarek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.