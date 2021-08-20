Dr. Ryan Neilan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neilan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Neilan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Neilan, MD
Dr. Ryan Neilan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Neilan works at
Dr. Neilan's Office Locations
-
1
Texas ENT Specialists - The Woodlands Pinecroft9301 Pinecroft Dr Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Directions (281) 362-1368Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Guardian
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neilan?
Dr. Neilan has been our family's ENT physician for years. He is always kind and concerned, while listening to our issues. He never takes notes or types on a laptop during our appointments, rather he sits and has a conversation. After his examination, he makes recommendations and lets us know how to proceed with addressing our health issues. He never rushes you or leaves the room until you understand the treatment plan. We are very pleased with our care we receive from Dr. Neilan, however he can be tough to get an appointment with because of these same reasons!
About Dr. Ryan Neilan, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1134388382
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neilan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neilan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neilan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neilan works at
Dr. Neilan has seen patients for Postnasal Drip and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neilan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Neilan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neilan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neilan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neilan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.