Dr. Ryan Neilan, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Neilan, MD

Dr. Ryan Neilan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch and is affiliated with Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.

Dr. Neilan works at Hearing Specialists of Texas in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Neilan's Office Locations

    Texas ENT Specialists - The Woodlands Pinecroft
    9301 Pinecroft Dr Ste 150, Shenandoah, TX 77380 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 362-1368
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

  • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital

Postnasal Drip
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis
Postnasal Drip
Earwax Buildup
Sinusitis

Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 20, 2021
    Dr. Neilan has been our family's ENT physician for years. He is always kind and concerned, while listening to our issues. He never takes notes or types on a laptop during our appointments, rather he sits and has a conversation. After his examination, he makes recommendations and lets us know how to proceed with addressing our health issues. He never rushes you or leaves the room until you understand the treatment plan. We are very pleased with our care we receive from Dr. Neilan, however he can be tough to get an appointment with because of these same reasons!
    — Aug 20, 2021
    About Dr. Ryan Neilan, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134388382
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital|University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Neilan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neilan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Neilan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Neilan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Neilan works at Hearing Specialists of Texas in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Neilan’s profile.

    Dr. Neilan has seen patients for Postnasal Drip and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neilan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Neilan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neilan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neilan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neilan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

