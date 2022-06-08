Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO
Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO is an Urology Specialist in Utica, MI. They graduated from TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson's Office Locations
-
1
Michigan Institute of Urology PC11051 Hall Rd Ste 200, Utica, MI 48317 Directions (248) 650-4699
-
2
Town Center Asc130 Town Center Dr Ste 130, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 680-9101
-
3
Mclaren Macomb1000 Harrington St, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 493-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
dr. nelson removed bladder and prostrate in henry ford hospital by robotics. i had no pain even aftwer pain meds removed.my surgery was very sucessful with my bladder cancer .biopsys came back all negative.
About Dr. Ryan Nelson, DO
- Urology
- English
- 1194955831
Education & Certifications
- TOURO CENTER / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
Dr. Nelson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nelson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.