See All Pediatricians in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Ryan Nishihara, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ryan Nishihara, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Nishihara, MD

Dr. Ryan Nishihara, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA.

Dr. Nishihara works at Meadows Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Nishihara's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Meadows Pediatrics
    9030 W Cheyenne Ave Unit 120, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 436-7337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Well Child Examination
Immunization Administration
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Well Child Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Well Child Examination Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Nishihara?

    Feb 06, 2022
    Our pediatrician x13 years. Careful, informed, organized, great staff. Thorough. As a specialist said and I agree a” hidden gem.”
    — Feb 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Nishihara, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ryan Nishihara, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Nishihara to family and friends

    Dr. Nishihara's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Nishihara

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ryan Nishihara, MD.

    About Dr. Ryan Nishihara, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760561609
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII AT MANOA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Nishihara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nishihara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nishihara has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nishihara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nishihara works at Meadows Pediatrics in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Nishihara’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Nishihara. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nishihara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nishihara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nishihara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ryan Nishihara, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.