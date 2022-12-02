Dr. Ryan Norris, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Norris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Norris, DO
Overview
Dr. Ryan Norris, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Norris works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Southwest Cardiology Associates Inc.4221 S Western Ave Ste 2010, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 948-4040
-
2
Integris Heart Moore1401 SW 34th St Ste 320, Moore, OK 73160 Directions (405) 948-4040
-
3
Integris Southwest Medical Center4401 S Western Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73109 Directions (405) 644-5201
-
4
Enid707 S Monroe St, Enid, OK 73701 Directions (580) 616-7630
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Norris?
I was referred to Dr. Norris for high cholesterol. When I arrived at the clinic I did not have to wait more than 10 minutes in the waiting room, and also the wait in the examination room was not long at all. He is nice and friendly. Dr. Norris prescribed me with statins, and my cholesterol has already reduced by 40% in 5 weeks. Solid choice for a cardiologist.
About Dr. Ryan Norris, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1265698716
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Norris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Norris works at
Dr. Norris has seen patients for Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Norris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Norris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.