Overview of Dr. Ryan Odgers, MD

Dr. Ryan Odgers, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Odgers works at OrthoArizona in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.