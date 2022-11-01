Dr. Ryan Odgers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Odgers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Odgers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Odgers, MD
Dr. Ryan Odgers, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Odgers' Office Locations
OrthoArizona - Arcadia3033 N 44th St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 631-3161Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - JCL North Mountain9327 N 3rd St Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 631-3166Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I felt very comfortable with Dr. Odgers. He clearly knew what was wrong with my hands (carpal tunnel) and provided immediate relief. He has good bedside manner and made me feel at ease.
About Dr. Ryan Odgers, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891014049
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma
- Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Arizona State University
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Odgers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Odgers accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Odgers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Odgers has seen patients for Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Odgers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Odgers speaks Spanish.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Odgers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odgers.
