Dr. Ryan Osborne, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.2 (27)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryan Osborne, MD

Dr. Ryan Osborne, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Osborne works at Osborne Head and Neck Institute in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Osborne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Osborne Head and Neck Institute
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 945E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 657-0123

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Hearing Screening
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Hearing Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Sep 16, 2022
    After doing a little research to find the best doctor to assist with the stones that were clogging my parotid gland. I found Dr. Ryan Osborne. I’m so happy I made the choice to receive medical care from him. I had a Sialendoscopy done. When it comes to certain medical procedures and medical diagnosis of your head out neck, try this institute! Everything thing about this place is consistent and they provide Excellent medical services! Absolutely
    Erika D. — Sep 16, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan Osborne, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992880439
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
