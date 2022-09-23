Overview of Dr. Ryan Owen, MD

Dr. Ryan Owen, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Childress Regional Medical Center and Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Owen works at Covenant Urology Group in Lubbock, TX with other offices in Childress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Bladder Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.