Dr. Ryan Pereira, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Pereira, DPM
Dr. Ryan Pereira, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL.
Dr. Pereira's Office Locations
Anastasia Medical Group LLC1301 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 105B, Saint Augustine, FL 32080 Directions (904) 461-0821
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a lifelong podiatry patient, I have had many procedures on my feet for close to 55 years. I found Dr P. after a referral from a former nurse. I consulted with Dr. P for 2 years before deciding to allow him to reconstruct my feet after years of pain and the need to revise older surgeries using new techniques. I am now one year out from my second foot surgery, the results were life changing. The doctor is extremely personable, down to earth and most importantly, takes the time to listen and understand your ailments. His follow-ups are easy and there is barely any wait time in his office. My wife has noticed that I have been able to walk in just my socks or even bare footed, something I felt really uncomfortable doing since my youth. I will continue to see him for all my foot and leg ailments. I HIGHLY recommend Ryan Pereira to anyone needing foot or ankle surgery.
About Dr. Ryan Pereira, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pereira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pereira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pereira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pereira has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pereira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pereira. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pereira.
