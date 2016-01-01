Dr. Ryan Pfannenstein, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfannenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Pfannenstein, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ryan Pfannenstein, DPM
Dr. Ryan Pfannenstein, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
Dr. Pfannenstein works at
Dr. Pfannenstein's Office Locations
Healthpartners Surgery Center435 Phalen Blvd, Saint Paul, MN 55130 Directions (651) 254-8380
Associates in Chiropractic P.A.2500 Como Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55108 Directions (651) 641-6200
Hospital Affiliations
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ryan Pfannenstein, DPM
- Podiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1801862875
Education & Certifications
- DES MOINES UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pfannenstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pfannenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Pfannenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Pfannenstein works at
Dr. Pfannenstein has seen patients for Bunion Surgery and Hammer Toe Repair, and more.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfannenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.
