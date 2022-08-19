Overview of Dr. Ryan Pickens, MD

Dr. Ryan Pickens, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Leconte Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Pickens works at Universityurology in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Morristown, TN and Clinton, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.