Dr. Ryan Pickens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pickens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Pickens, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Pickens, MD
Dr. Ryan Pickens, MD is an Urology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Leconte Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Pickens works at
Dr. Pickens' Office Locations
Universityurology1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 222, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 690-9467Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
University Urology, PC1633 W Morris Blvd Ste B, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (865) 305-9254
Halls Location - UT Family Physicians4005 Fountain Valley Dr Ste 350, Knoxville, TN 37918 Directions (865) 305-9254
Clinton Location - Rivers Professional Building2681 Andersonville Hwy, Clinton, TN 37716 Directions (865) 305-9254
Hospital Affiliations
- Leconte Medical Center
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Pickens after hearing he did mini pcnl had stones in both kidneys for long time scared of ureterscopy and stents. Was told by my urologist would be 3 surgeries with at least 3 weeks of stents to remove them. Dr. Pickens listened to my fears promised I wouldn't need stents or even a neph tube like traditional pcnls. And that he could do both kidneys same surgery in less than two hours. Although the hospital was a long day mostly waiting on an available operating room the procedure went well. I think they should advertise his expertise in this and believe he has given me back my life without horrible kidney stone pain. I appreciate what he did for me more than he could ever know.
About Dr. Ryan Pickens, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1760639850
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt
- University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
- University Of Kentucky
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pickens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pickens accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pickens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pickens works at
Dr. Pickens has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Kidney Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pickens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Pickens. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pickens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pickens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pickens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.