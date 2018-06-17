Dr. Ryan Pinnell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pinnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Pinnell, DO
Dr. Ryan Pinnell, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They graduated from A.T. Still University and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Pinnell works at
Dignity Health Medical Group - Surgical Specialties - Westgate7330 N 99th Ave Ste 200A, Glendale, AZ 85307 Directions (602) 406-3400
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Pinnell was great and had a great bedside manner his staff was also very friendly and helpful. I'm 6 months post op and feeling great. Thank you Dr Pinnell.
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1174818173
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
- Lutheran Medical Center
- A.T. Still University
Dr. Pinnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pinnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Pinnell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pinnell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pinnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pinnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.