Overview

Dr. Ryan Pradko, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from DES MOINES UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED & SURG and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Madison Heights Campus and Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.



Dr. Pradko works at ROCHESTER COMMUNITY PRIMARY CARE in Rochester, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.