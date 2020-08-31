Dr. Ryan Ramaekers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramaekers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Ramaekers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Ramaekers, MD
Dr. Ryan Ramaekers, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Grand Island, NE. They specialize in Hematology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boone County Health Center, Brodstone Healthcare, Chi Health Good Samaritan, CHI Health St. Francis, Fillmore County Hospital, Henderson Health Care Services, Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Memorial Community Health, Merrick Medical Center, Valley County Health System and York General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramaekers' Office Locations
- 1 2730 W Faidley Ave, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (402) 334-4773
-
2
Saint Francis Anesthesiology2116 W Faidley Ave Ste 300, Grand Island, NE 68803 Directions (308) 398-5450
Hospital Affiliations
- Boone County Health Center
- Brodstone Healthcare
- Chi Health Good Samaritan
- CHI Health St. Francis
- Fillmore County Hospital
- Henderson Health Care Services
- Jennie M. Melham Memorial Medical Center
- Mary Lanning Healthcare
- Memorial Community Health
- Merrick Medical Center
- Valley County Health System
- York General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ramaekers is my anemia and MDS doctor, for almost 2 years. He watches my blood counts and hemoglobin very closely and is now starting a weekly shot to help stimulate the red blood and hemoglobin counts,and to decrease the amount of blood transfusions I have to have.He explains what he is going to do and is currently watching everything very closely and I have follow ups with him every 4 weeks. I trust his decisions regarding my health issues and he answers my questions. I think he is a great Oncologist. CC Aurora, Ne
About Dr. Ryan Ramaekers, MD
- Hematology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
