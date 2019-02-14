See All Dermatologists in Mobile, AL
Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, MD

Dermatology
4.2 (27)
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, MD is a Dermatologist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Ramagosa works at Sunrise Dermatology in Mobile, AL with other offices in Daphne, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis Due to Drugs along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mobile Office
    70 Midtown Park E, Mobile, AL 36606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 289-1786
  2. 2
    Sunrise Dermatology
    8832 Us Highway 90, Daphne, AL 36526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (251) 263-9820

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 14, 2019
    Just returned from the new clinic in Daphne. Dr. R is great. He listens and is very friendly. Did a procedure on me and I was in and out of the exam room in 15 minutes. Highly recommend.
    dp in Daphne — Feb 14, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, MD
    About Dr. Ryan Ramagosa, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1538330238
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado Hospital
    • Georgetown University Hospital
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Georgetown University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ramagosa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramagosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramagosa has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Dermatitis Due to Drugs , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramagosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramagosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramagosa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramagosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramagosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

