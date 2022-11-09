Dr. Ryan Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Rich, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Rich, MD
Dr. Ryan Rich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med.
Dr. Rich works at
Dr. Rich's Office Locations
Retina Consultants Southern CO2770 N Union Blvd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Directions (719) 473-9595Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Retina Consultants Southern CO-Pueblo Office3691 Parker Blvd Ste 101, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 583-1575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rich is an exceptional person and amazing doctor. He’s been treating me for wet macular degeneration in both eyes for years. It’s horrifying to have a stranger tell you he’s going to put injections into your eyes. He took an unheard of amount of time to talk, explain, show the medicine and etc until I calmed down enough to proceed. He actually does it almost pain free. I’ve never dreaded having to go to an appointment. I actually look forward to them so I can say hi to the Dr and staff. Nice to say hi to friendly faces. I can honestly say that he and the Lord have kept me from going blind. I wish everyone could see him as their eye doctor. Thanks Dr Rich!!
About Dr. Ryan Rich, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
- St Louis University Hospital
- Forest Park Hospital
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rich works at
Dr. Rich has seen patients for Chorioretinitis, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.
