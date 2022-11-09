See All Ophthalmologists in Colorado Springs, CO
Dr. Ryan Rich, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (11)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryan Rich, MD

Dr. Ryan Rich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Rich works at Retina Consultants Southern CO in Colorado Springs, CO with other offices in Pueblo, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinitis, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Consultants Southern CO
    2770 N Union Blvd Ste 200, Colorado Springs, CO 80909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 473-9595
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
  2. 2
    Retina Consultants Southern CO-Pueblo Office
    3691 Parker Blvd Ste 101, Pueblo, CO 81008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 583-1575

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chorioretinitis
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 09, 2022
    Dr Rich is an exceptional person and amazing doctor. He’s been treating me for wet macular degeneration in both eyes for years. It’s horrifying to have a stranger tell you he’s going to put injections into your eyes. He took an unheard of amount of time to talk, explain, show the medicine and etc until I calmed down enough to proceed. He actually does it almost pain free. I’ve never dreaded having to go to an appointment. I actually look forward to them so I can say hi to the Dr and staff. Nice to say hi to friendly faces. I can honestly say that he and the Lord have kept me from going blind. I wish everyone could see him as their eye doctor. Thanks Dr Rich!!
    Kim Engsberg — Nov 09, 2022
    About Dr. Ryan Rich, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992720064
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bascom Palmer Eye Institute
    Residency
    • St Louis University Hospital
    Internship
    • Forest Park Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Rich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rich has seen patients for Chorioretinitis, Central Serous Chorioretinopathy and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

