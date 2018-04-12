Dr. Riel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Riel, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Riel, MD
Dr. Ryan Riel, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Riel's Office Locations
Multicare Orthopedics & Sports Medi1450 5th St SE Ste 4200, Puyallup, WA 98372 Directions (253) 792-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Riel is an awesome surgeon. He has performed surgery on my hand/wrists 6 times. I am so very happy with the outcome of them all. Even one surgery which was complex, he took care of it. I travel 2 hours one way to see him. I would highly recommend him. He is patient, explains everything, listens, concerned, and always answers messages
About Dr. Ryan Riel, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English
- 1043371909
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami - Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University Of Florida College Of Medicine-Jacksonville
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hands, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Riel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riel.
