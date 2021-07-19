Overview

Dr. Ryan Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from The University Of Texas Health Science Center At San Antonio and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South.



Dr. Rogers works at Ploch Lauren MD in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.