Dr. Ryan Rose, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ryan Rose, MD

Dr. Ryan Rose, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and University Hospital - University Health System.

Dr. Rose works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Orthopaedic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rose's Office Locations

    UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Orthopaedic Surgery
    8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl, San Antonio, TX 78229 (210) 450-9300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • University Hospital - University Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open

Hand Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Trigger Finger Release
Carpal Tunnel Release
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Steroid Injection
De Quervain's Disease
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer
Hand Tendon Repair
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Replacement
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 18, 2020
    He’s a very good doctor and he he’s his special thing to do as a doctor is his arm for surgeries like for surgeries and he can like help you and the staff members of his helpers are really nice and they help a lot and they help you a lot and they’re like really good I really like friendly and yeah I’m looking forward to seeing him again maybe later if maybe there’s another surgery because if I want to take it if I want to do a surgery on my arm I would go for this doctor he’s a really good doctor you should go check him out
    Thamer — Mar 18, 2020
    About Dr. Ryan Rose, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992096820
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ryan Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rose works at UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Orthopaedic Surgery in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rose’s profile.

    Dr. Rose has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

