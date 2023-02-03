Dr. Ryan Rowland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rowland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Rowland, MD
Overview of Dr. Ryan Rowland, MD
Dr. Ryan Rowland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Rowland works at
Dr. Rowland's Office Locations
Urgent Orthopedic Specialists4043 Andrews Hwy, Midland, TX 79703 Directions (432) 520-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional! I'm very impressed with dr Rowland
About Dr. Ryan Rowland, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Steadman-Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas - Greenville, SC (Sports Medicine Fellowship)
- John Peter Smith Hospital in Forth Worth TX
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
Dr. Rowland has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rowland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rowland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rowland has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rowland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rowland speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Rowland. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rowland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rowland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rowland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.