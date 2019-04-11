Overview of Dr. Ryan Rush III, MD

Dr. Ryan Rush III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.



Dr. Rush III works at Panhandle Eye Group in Amarillo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemangioma, Floaters and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.