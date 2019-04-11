Dr. Ryan Rush III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rush III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Rush III, MD
Dr. Ryan Rush III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital.
Panhandle Eye Group7411 Wallace Blvd, Amarillo, TX 79106 Directions (806) 351-1870
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Excellent care, highly skilled doctor who is caring . Takes time to explain every aspect of treatment.
About Dr. Ryan Rush III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rush III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rush III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rush III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rush III has seen patients for Retinal Hemangioma, Floaters and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rush III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Rush III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rush III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rush III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rush III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.